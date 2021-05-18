BlackBerry (BB) Boosts Cybersecurity With Innovative Solutions

In a bid to strengthen its extended detection and response roadmap, BlackBerry Limited BB has unveiled two avant-garde cybersecurity solutions to tackle the exponential rate of dynamic threat incidences. Dubbed BlackBerry Optics 3.0 and BlackBerry Gateway, the platforms are specifically designed to automate workflows and enable effective detection and response to gain greater visibility into an organization’s security environment.



As a leading player in the enterprise mobility management, the Canada-based company is widely recognized for productivity and security innovations. In sync with this, the recent product launches are expected to not only facilitate enterprises to centrally manage mobile device and endpoint security in a unified manner but also mitigate malicious cyber threats on the back of a Zero Trust approach, wherein organizations assume that every endpoint or user is possibly hostile until their identity is corroborated to reduce network access risks.



Markedly, BlackBerry Optics 3.0 is a new-age cloud-based endpoint detection and response (EDR) offering that detects security threats and prompts automated responses on-device with AI-driven security for operational resilience. This cloud-enabled platform capitalizes on EDR technologies, and allows root cause analysis to provide analysts with a first-hand access to contextualized endpoint data.



Equipped with machine learning technology, it assists security operations center to detect early signs of malicious activities and delivers private network visibility. In addition, its new cloud-native “data lake” architecture is vouched for by security professionals due to its ability to offer flexible storage options for forensic data. As a matter of fact, data lake is a repository of both unprocessed and processed data that are utilized in multiple tasks such as advanced analytics and reporting.



BlackBerry Gateway is another state-of-the-art solution that operates on the “Prevent First and Protect First approach”. The approach ensures users to get the best of AI-assisted threat detection and secure network connectivity across any device remotely. Touted as BlackBerry’s first AI-empowered, privacy-friendly Zero Trust Network Access product, the superior cloud-enabled offering provides seamless access to on-premises applications for the distributed workforce without the requirement of a virtual private network.



With the rising demand for cloud-based services, an augmented network perimeter to protect confidential data seems to be the need of the hour. Notably, BlackBerry Gateway curbs potential risk factors like social-engineering and phishing attacks that might jeopardize the day-to-day operations of an organization. Driven by these robust characteristics, the solutions will not only address organizations’ security concerns but also boost BlackBerry’s extended portfolio of innovative solutions in the field of cybersecurity and data privacy. With BlackBerry Gateway being currently available, BlackBerry Optics 3.0 will be accessible in the second quarter of 2021.



Moving ahead, BlackBerry intends to drive healthy revenue growth and increase market share in the industry vertical. The cybersecurity software company offers one of the most secure mobile enterprise solutions in the market through a wide portfolio of products and services. With a holistic growth model, focusing on organic and inorganic initiatives, BlackBerry aims to expand its market share in the enterprise mobility segment. It continues to invest in product development and go-to-market strategy, including strong channel partnerships, to drive long-term sustainable growth, thereby instilling optimism.



