BlackBerry (BB) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, BlackBerry (BB) reached $2.27, with a +0.44% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.8%.

Shares of the cybersecurity software and services company witnessed a loss of 2.59% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 0.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.97%.

The upcoming earnings release of BlackBerry will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on December 19, 2024. On that day, BlackBerry is projected to report earnings of -$0.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 300%.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.02 per share and a revenue of $603 million, demonstrating changes of -140% and -29.31%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. BlackBerry currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 82, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.