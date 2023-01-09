Blackberry (BB) at CES 2023: A Look at Main Announcements

At CES 2023, held in Las Vegas last week, Blackberry BB made a series of announcements, including its first design win for the IVY platform.

BlackBerry and PATEO have announced that Dongfeng Motor, a major Chinese automaker, has chosen BlackBerry IVY-powered PATEO Digital Cockpit for its next-generation all-electric VOYAH H97 model.

The VOYAH H97, which will go into mass production in 2024, will also feature Electra Vehicles' BlackBerry IVY-powered AI battery management solution - EVE-Ai. This aims to improve EV range and lifetime and reduce “range anxiety” for drivers through real-time, personalized recommendations for EV battery management, added BlackBerry.

PATEO plans to deploy BlackBerry IVY to other Chinese automakers, thanks to its extensive network of partners in areas such as intelligent voice, entertainment/content, vehicle health monitoring and secure payments.

The partnership between Blackberry and PATEO has grown significantly this year, with PATEO's intelligent cockpit, PATEO CONNECT+, powered by BlackBerry QNX technology and chosen by five OEMs for deployment in ten models.

Apart from this, the company also announced that Marelli had selected the company’s Acoustics Management Platform and QNX Hypervisor to improve the in-car audio experience and cut off background noise.

The company’s QNX solution continues to gain traction among leading automakers. The software is now installed in more than 215 million vehicles.

The company unveiled QNX Accelerate, an initiative that makes the cloud-powered versions of its QNX Neutrino Real-Time Operating System and QNX OS for Safety available on the AWS Marketplace.

The company also announced that BlackBerry IVY had been pre-integrated onto three digital cockpit platforms from Tier 1 automotive suppliers, like Bosch and PATEO. The integration will allow automakers to quickly deploy third-party applications that enhance the in-vehicle experience for drivers and passengers.

Also, BlackBerry and Car IQ have announced a partnership to create a new payment system for cars called the "embedded vehicle wallet”, powered by BlackBerry IVY. This system is embedded directly in the car, which allows drivers to make various payments, such as fuel, EV charging, tolls, parking and vehicle service and repairs.

BlackBerry announced a partnership with Elektrobit to support the Rust programming language for automotive software development. This collaboration aims to enable developers to create safe, dependable and effective software for use in the automotive industry.

Overall, the developments and announcements made by BlackBerry at CES are likely to boost the top line and increase its footprint in areas like Cyber Security, IoT and automotive.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

