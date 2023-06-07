BlackBerry (BB) Announces Partnership With Upstream Security

BlackBerry BB recently announced that it is teaming up with Upstream Security, an automotive cybersecurity platform. This will aid auto manufacturers to boost the cybersecurity of connected vehicles amid increasing instances of cyberattacks.



Under the partnership, the BlackBerry IVY platform will be combined with Upstream’s cloud-powered Vehicle Detection and Response (V-XDR) platform. This will aid manufacturers to access and “pre-process” data at the vehicle's edge to deliver wide-ranging actionable inputs like prevention of hacking of vehicle fleet and unauthorized access to ECUs, in real time almost, noted the company. The combined platform will also aid in lowering cloud connectivity costs.



BlackBerry’s IVY platform regulates data across all vehicle systems and facilitates ML processing at the vehicle’s edge. Upstream’s V-XDR platform is designed to identify automotive cybersecurity threats and anomalies and provide operational insights. V-XDR platform, which is leveraged by some of the largest automotive manufacturers, monitors more than 20 million connected vehicles at present, noted BlackBerry.



BB has highlighted that BlackBerry IVY can help reduce cloud data storage costs by up to 97% for automakers while working with other ecosystem members. It also noted that the combined platform is expected to deliver substantial data connectivity savings of up to 80% while enhancing cybersecurity.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Canada, BB provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers devices and software platforms for managing security, mobility and communications among hardware, mobile apps and the Internet of Things.



The company recently outlined its long-term financial targets, which include achieving full-year non-GAAP earnings per share and cash flow beginning in fiscal 2025.



BB generated revenues of $624 million in fiscal 2023. Management expects total revenues in the range of $665-$700 million for fiscal 2024. It is targeting revenues in the $880-$960 million band for fiscal 2026. The three-year average CAGR is anticipated to be between 12% and 15%

At present, BlackBerry carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



