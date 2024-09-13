BlackBerry (BB) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw BlackBerry (BB) ending at $2.48, denoting a +0.4% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.65%.

Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had gained 6.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BlackBerry in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on September 26, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.03, marking a 25% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.05 per share and a revenue of $608 million, indicating changes of -200% and -28.72%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, BlackBerry boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

