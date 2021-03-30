BlackBerry (BB) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Can BlackBerry’s (BB) resurgence continue? And if it can, is it justifiable? After BlackBerry shares have surged some 145% from their March 2020 lows of $2.70, the company has witnessed further gains driven by the Reddit-induced short squeeze mania that sparked interest in other highly-shorted stocks like GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC).

The Canadian company is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results Tuesday after the closing bell. With the shares now up 45% year to date, the market will want to see whether the company’s fundamentals align with the stock price. While the company has carved out a leading position for itself in the fast-growing Enterprise of Things market, revenue growth has been difficult to come by. Revenue is expected to fall more than 14% this quarter.

The bulk of the decline is likely to come from its Licensing and Other segment revenue. Investors will want to see improved trends in its Enterprise Software Services segment (its largest business) which has struggled for several consecutive quarters. With the share price giving back much of the gains, the management must now figure out a way not only to change the narrative, but also demonstrate meaningful business improvement.

While the company has delivered earnings beats over the past several quarters, the quality of the beats — which are due to various adjustments — have come into question. What’s more, the company has suffered continued operating losses over the past several quarters, driven by weakness on the Licensing side of the business (GAAP basis). And it appears the market is expecting that trend to continue Tuesday. Needless to say, BlackBerry has a lot to prove now that that euphoria has dissipated.

For the quarter that ended February, analysts expect BlackBerry to earn 3 cents per share on revenue of $245.11 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 9 cents per share on revenue of $291 million. For the full year, earnings are projected to rise 38% year over year to 18 cents per share, while full-year revenue of $942.19 million would decline 14% year over year.

Once known for its smartphones, BlackBerry has staked its future of growing its cyberattacks capabilities on both mobile and traditional devices. The transition to Software and Services has taken a painfully long time to execute. The company’s main segments now involve assets such as QNX, Cylance and Spark. As such, Software and Services businesses accounts for more than two-thirds of the company’s total revenue. In Q3 the company reported adjusted revenue of $224 million, which not only declined 20% year over year, but also missed off analyst estimates.

Software and Services revenue fell from $185 million to $162 million, while licensing revenue declined from $82 million to $56 million. Notably, these misses were from estimates that were drastically reduced at the start of the quarter. While the company did beat on the bottom line, posting adjusted EPS of 2 cents per share, beating estimates for a penny loss, investors were understandably disappointed by the overall results of its Enterprise Software Services segment (its largest business), which continues to sputter.

Wall Street is still waiting for BlackBerry to effectively monetize this transition. On Tuesday the company not only must deliver a top- and bottom-line beat, its full-year 2022 forecast must demonstrate enough confidence to get analysts to believe BlackBerry can finally revert back to growth.

