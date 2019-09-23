BlackBerry (BB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

BlackBerry (BB) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results before the opening bell Tuesday.

The Canadian tech giant is still trying to earn investors' trust. If you look back over the last seven year, BlackBerry stock has been stagnant and has essentially gone nowhere but down. The company’s shares have fallen more than 27% over the past year and now rests near 52-week lows. After conceding the mobile hardware market to Apple (AAPL) and Samsung (SSNLF), BlackBerry believes it has an enormous opportunity to service customers in need of device security.

Its announced acquisition of Cylance, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) software company specializing in security products, was the latest example of its transition. The company is betting its future on the rate at which cyberattacks on mobile and traditional devices will grown. Wall Street, however, hasn’t been convinced BlackBerry is can effectively monetize its transition towards a security software vendor. But there are signs that BlackBerry's turnaround could finally be gaining traction.

In Q2 BlackBerry’s new Government Mobility Suite received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Ready status. BlackBerry is deep ties to the U.S. government sector gives it tons of credibility in terms of its next-generation cybersecurity capabilities. Investors will want to know can that relationship translate into growth, given the rate at which Cylance's performance — pointing towards 25% to 30% year-over-year growth — have now dramatically decelerated.

For the quarter that ended August, analysts expect BlackBerry to to lose a penny per share on revenue of $265.7 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 4 cents per share on revenue of $214 million. For the full year, ending February 20202, earnings are projected to decline 71% year over year 7 cents per share, while full-year revenue of $1.13 billion would rise 23.4% year over year.

As noted, investors have grown concerned over the rapid growth deceleration of Cylance, for which BlackBerry paid $1.5 billion of net cash. In the first quarter, although the company beat on both the top and bottom lines, there were some underlying issues. Cylance's Q1 revenue, including any deferred revenues, came in at $51 million, accounting for roughly 20% of BlackBerry's total revenues. The company then guided for Cylance full-year revenue to grow between 25% to 30%.

At the time of the acquisition, Cylance reported 2018 revenues of $130 million with growth rates of 90%, marking a noticeable slowdown. Blackberry CEO John Chen blamed the slowdown on a virus which caused Cylance revenue to surge at the time of purchase. Investors will nonetheless want to see the company improve on this figure. The other segments would need to pick up the slack as well, demonstrating BlackBerry is not just about Cylance.

The company in June announced that its flagship QNX software was installed in more than 150 million cars on road. This increase of 30 million is an impressive accomplishment since the company initiated its automotive capabilities in 2018. As with Cylance, BlackBerry will need to demonstrate how this rise in autos can translate into profits. And until BlackBerry can demonstrate improving profitability and a reduction in the cash burn, BB stock will continue to languish in mediocrity.

