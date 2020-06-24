BlackBerry (BB) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Can BlackBerry’s (BB) resurgence continue? While the company has carved out a leading position for itself in the fast-growing Enterprise of Things market, there’s still the question of how much more upside is left?

The Canadian company is set to report first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results Wednesday after the closing bell. BlackBerry shares have surged some 90% from their March lows of $2.70. The gains were further driven earlier this month on rumors that Fairfax Financial recently held talks to acquire the remaining portion of BlackBerry shares it did not already own. Fairfax owns more than 46.7 million BlackBerry shares out of 554 million outstanding. The article noted that BlackBerry had already formed a special committee and hired bankers to assist in the potential acquisition.

Investors were disappointed when it resulted in no deal. For that matter, it would be difficult to see a potential M&A deal, given the struggles the once high-flying tech company continues to experience, particularly in its Enterprise Software Services segment (its largest business) which continues to sputter. While the company continues to transition into the realm of enterprise software and security services, it is clear that the makeover has also been not only slow, but also painful. Will anything change to improve BlackBerry’s prospects in the next several quarters?

For the quarter that ended May, analysts expect BlackBerry to lose 1 cent per share on revenue of $218.29 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 1 cent per share on revenue of $267 million. For the full year, ending in February 2021, earnings are projected to decline 54% year over year to 6 cents per share, while full-year revenue of $981.73 million would decline 10% year over year.

Once known for its smartphones, BlackBerry has staked its future of growing its cyberattacks capabilities on both mobile and traditional devices. Its main segments now involve assets such as QNX, Cylance and Spark. As such, its software/services businesses accounts for more than two-thirds of its total revenue. Wall Street, however, is still waiting for evidence BlackBerry can effectively monetize that transition. In the fourth quarter, the company missed on revenue by more than $5 million (1.8% below expectations). It beat on the bottom line by 5 cents.

Analysts were looking for adjusted earnings of 4 cents a share on revenue of $296.3 million. The company reported that it was seeing a slowdown in QNX deals due to pandemic shutdowns, particularly in the auto industry. It wasn’t all bad news, however. Software and services revenue rose 13% from a year ago to $291 million. Its QNX segment continues showed promise during the quarters with 31 design wins during the quarter. Elsewhere, Cylance security unit posted Q4 revenue of $43 million, while the IoT division added $127 million.

All told, while BlackBerry continues to make decent strides, but the stock has been range-bound over the past year. For the stock to sustain any level of confidence, on Wednesday the company not only must deliver a top- and bottom-line beat, its full-year 2021 forecast must demonstrate enough confidence to get analysts to believe in the name again and boost their price targets.

