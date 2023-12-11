News & Insights

US Markets
BB

BlackBerry appoints new CEO

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

December 11, 2023 — 08:33 am EST

Written by Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

Adds details on strategic review in paragraphs 2-3

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Canada's BlackBerry BB.NBB.TO on Monday named insider John Giamatteo as its chief executive officer, succeeding John Chen, who stepped down in November.

The technology company also shelved its plan to pursue a public listing for its internet-of-things (IoT) business.

BlackBerry said it would streamline its centralized corporate functions so that each business unit may operate independently and on a profitable and cashflow-positive basis going forward.

Following a strategic review, the company earlier said it would separate the IoT and Cybersecurity businesses and establish them as standalone divisions.

Giamatteo has served as the president of the company's Cybersecurity unit since October 2021.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.