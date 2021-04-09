Blackbaud's (NASDAQ:BLKB) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Blackbaud, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.059 = US$61m ÷ (US$2.0b - US$1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

So, Blackbaud has an ROCE of 5.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 11%.

NasdaqGS:BLKB Return on Capital Employed April 9th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Blackbaud's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Blackbaud.

So How Is Blackbaud's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Blackbaud's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 7.7% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Blackbaud has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 50%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

Our Take On Blackbaud's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Blackbaud is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 16% to shareholders over the last five years. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 4 warning signs with Blackbaud and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

While Blackbaud isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.