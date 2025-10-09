Blackbaud Launches Intelligent AI Innovations for Social Impact

Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB has concluded bbcon 2025, its premier annual technology conference, which brought together nonprofits, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, universities and corporate social responsibility teams. The dynamic three-day event marked the beginning of a new era of intelligent action, showcasing how Blackbaud artificial intelligence (AI) is empowering organizations to drive greater impact through the world’s largest network of people and causes.

At the event, Blackbaud announced two major innovations that redefine how AI will serve the social impact sector. The first is the transformation of Blackbaud AI from a system of record into a system of intelligent action, integrating insights across business units to help organizations act smarter and faster. Leveraging decades of domain expertise and data from diverse sources, Blackbaud introduced new AI-driven features such as AI-powered donor stewardship reports, Recognition Programs and hyper-personalized donor journeys, all designed to celebrate impact, nurture loyalty and strengthen engagement at scale.

The second innovation, Blackbaud Agents for Good, introduces proactive, agentic virtual team members capable of handling complex workflows and initiatives. Seamlessly integrated into the Blackbaud ecosystem, these agents enable professionals to focus on the strategic and creative aspects of their mission, building relationships, telling stories and shaping vision.

Blackbaud, Inc. Price and Consensus

Blackbaud, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Blackbaud, Inc. Quote

Blackbaud leaders showcased more than 70 sector-specific AI capabilities that aim to amplify customer success and mission outcomes. Highlights included the Development Agent, which proactively manages donor portfolios and outreach efforts; Chat for Blackbaud AI, a smart conversational assistant that summarizes data, generates content and suggests next steps; and Prospect Insights Pro, which uses predictive analytics to refine prospect segmentation strategies.

Other innovations included Document Intelligence, which allows finance teams to upload invoices in any format for AI-powered data extraction and automatic draft creation; a Modernized Applicant Experience for Blackbaud Award Management featuring improved visuals and navigation; and Expedited Giving, a tool that accelerates donation disbursements by up to 95% while increasing transparency and automating donor data integration with platforms like Raiser’s Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM.

Blackbaud is focusing on providing cloud software solutions and data-driven decisions, powered by AI, machine learning (ML), cognitive technology, predictive analytics and other advanced technologies. The company launched six innovation-focused initiatives to foster stronger links between solutions and teams and provide contextual intelligence. The company remains focused on identifying and pursuing margin expansion opportunities, while simultaneously investing in critical areas of the business such as innovation, AI and cybersecurity.

For full-year 2025, the company projects GAAP revenues between $1.120 billion and $1.130 billion, implying approximately 5% organic growth at the midpoint on a constant currency basis. This represents a $5 million increase, driven by strong transactional revenue in the first half of the year and favorable foreign exchange impacts compared to initial expectations. Non-GAAP EPS is anticipated to be between $4.30 and $4.50 compared with the earlier expectation of $4.16-$4.35.

BLKB’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Blackbaud currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have declined 23.5% over the past year against the Computer – Software industry’s growth of 22.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Picks From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Open Text Corporation OTEX, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS and Microsoft Corporation MSFT. OTEX, CDNS and MSFT carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Open Text Corporation’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 12.37%. In the last reported quarter, OTEX delivered an earnings surprise of 12.79%. Its shares have increased 14.5% in the past year.

Cadence’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6.92%. In the last reported quarter, CDNS delivered an earnings surprise of 5.10%. Its shares have increased 24.7% in the past year.

Microsoft’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 7.02%. In the last reported quarter, MSFT delivered an earnings surprise of 8.96%. Its shares have increased 26.2% in the past year.

