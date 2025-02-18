BLACKBAUD Earnings Results: $BLKB Reports Quarterly Earnings

BLACKBAUD ($BLKB) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of $1.08 per share, missing estimates of $1.08 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $302,230,000, missing estimates of $309,808,425 by $-7,578,425.

BLACKBAUD Insider Trading Activity

BLACKBAUD insiders have traded $BLKB stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLKB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL P GIANONI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 57,785 shares for an estimated $4,905,618 .

. KEVIN MCDEARIS (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 28,195 shares for an estimated $2,359,760 .

. KEVIN P. GREGOIRE (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,319 shares for an estimated $1,480,317 .

. ANTHONY W BOOR (CFO & Exec VP of Fin. & Admin.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $848,536 .

. SARAH E NASH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,700 shares for an estimated $393,886 .

. JON W OLSON (SVP and General Counsel) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $170,000

RUPAL S HOLLENBECK sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $147,096

BLACKBAUD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of BLACKBAUD stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

