BLACKBAUD Earnings Preview: Recent $BLKB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BLACKBAUD ($BLKB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $309,808,425 and earnings of $1.08 per share.
BLACKBAUD Insider Trading Activity
BLACKBAUD insiders have traded $BLKB stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLKB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL P GIANONI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 57,785 shares for an estimated $4,905,618.
- KEVIN MCDEARIS (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 28,195 shares for an estimated $2,359,760.
- KEVIN P. GREGOIRE (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,319 shares for an estimated $1,480,317.
- ANTHONY W BOOR (CFO & Exec VP of Fin. & Admin.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $848,536.
- SARAH E NASH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,700 shares for an estimated $393,886.
- JON W OLSON (SVP and General Counsel) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $170,000
- RUPAL S HOLLENBECK sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $147,096
BLACKBAUD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of BLACKBAUD stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HAWK RIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 817,936 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $69,262,820
- GREENHOUSE FUNDS LLLP removed 671,476 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $56,860,587
- P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 562,072 shares (-42.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,548,362
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 305,832 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,607,101
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 236,714 shares (-55.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,497,898
- NORGES BANK removed 177,936 shares (-27.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,153,029
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 173,538 shares (-29.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,827,928
