Blackbaud cuts FY24 adjusted EPS view to $3.98-$4.16 from $4.12-$4.38

FY24 consensus $4.19. Cuts FY24 revenue view to $1.15B-$1.16B from $1.164B-$1.194B, consensus $1.17B.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BLKB:
- Blackbaud (BLKB) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Blackbaud price target lowered to $95 from $98 at Raymond James
- Blackbaud price target raised to $85 from $80 at Stifel
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.