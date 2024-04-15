Blackbaud Confirms Proposal From Clearlake Capital - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Blackbaud (BLKB) confirmed that it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., a current stockholder of the company, to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Blackbaud for $80.00 per share in cash. Blackbaud said its Board of Directors will carefully evaluate the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the company and stockholders.

Blackbaud noted that its stockholders are not required to take any action at this time.

