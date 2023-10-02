Blackbaud Board Approves One-year Extension Of Stockholder Rights Plan - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Blackbaud (BLKB) announced that its Board has unanimously approved an amendment to the company's existing stockholder rights plan, pursuant to which the expiration date has been extended from October 2, 2023 to October 2, 2024.

In October 2022, the Board adopted the Rights Plan to enable all stockholders the ability to realize the full value of their investment in the company. In approving the extension, the Board evaluated the continued risk for an entity, person or group to gain control of Blackbaud through open-market accumulation.

The company noted that all other terms and conditions of the Rights Plan previously adopted in October 2022 remain unchanged.

