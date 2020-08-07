Blackbaud (BLKB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (Symbol: BLKB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.82, changing hands as high as $66.99 per share. Blackbaud, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLKB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLKB's low point in its 52 week range is $38.22 per share, with $97.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.88.

