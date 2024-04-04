Blackbaud (BLKB) School Solution Adopted by K-12 Institutions

Blackbaud BLKB recently announced an association with K-12 schools with the aim of aiding these institutions to streamline their operations and enhance the overall educational experience. The private schools are implementing Blackbaud’s Total School Solution. The one-stop solution boasts an array of features designed to cater to the multifaceted demands of modern K-12 education.



It is a cutting-edge tool built to unify total school management from the enrolment process to the reconciliation of tuition fees to the general ledger (through tuition and accounting integration) and facilitate fundraising. It will also enable communication between school staff and families. The centralized platform manages student data, helps to consolidate grades, assignments and schedules, sharing the same portal as tuition and billing and helps in the development of interactive learning experiences



By harnessing the power of Blackbaud’s Intelligence for Good strategy, educators can easily design quizzes and assignments through an AI-enabled question generator. In addition, connecting the education management portfolio with Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT software aids in the process of fundraising by engaging the alumni.



A salient feature of the software is its ability to integrate various aspects of school management into one interconnected platform. From using BrightArrow for mass communications or August Schools for school medical office and student wellness needs, the platform provides a central hub for all school-related activities and information. Also, BLKB solution boasts advanced cybersecurity protection to help institutions keep their data safe.



Many academic institutions, including Oak Hill School, IDEAL School of Manhattan, Maui Preparatory Academy, Rockford Christian School and St. Francis School, have deployed the Total School Solution to modernize their approach to education and administration, thereby achieving better user experience and improved decision-making ability.



Based in Charleston, SC, BLKB is a leading provider of software solutions to nonprofit and education sectors, companies carrying out social responsibility and individual change makers. It offers a robust range of cloud-based solutions from marketing, advocacy, customer relationship management, corporate social responsibility, peer-to-peer fundraising, financial management, payment processing and analytics.



In the last reported quarter, it generated revenues of $295 million, marking an increase of 7.4% year over year. The uptick was primarily driven by strength in recurring revenues.



BLKB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 6.2% compared with the sub-industry's growth of 44% in the past year.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%.

NVDA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Pinterest PINS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 37.42%. In the last reported quarter, PINS pulled off an earnings surprise of 3.92%.



The company is increasingly establishing a unique value proposition to advertisers that could provide a competitive advantage in the long haul. Through various innovations, it continues to dramatically improve the advertising platform, which presently appears to be one of the best ad platforms for consumer discretionary brands looking for new ways to reach customers and stretch smaller ad budgets.



AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 24.8% and delivered an earnings surprise of 20.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



AudioCodes offers advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It provides a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world. The company is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

