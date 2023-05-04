Blackbaud (BLKB) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Blackbaud BLKB reported first-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 72 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.4%. The bottom line increased 26.3% year over year.



Total revenues increased 1.8% year over year to $261.8 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. The top line was driven by strength in recurring revenues.



Total recurring revenues (contributed 96.6% to total revenues) in the reported quarter amounted to $252.7 million, up 3.3% year over year. One-time services and other revenues (3.4% of total revenues) amounted to $9 million, down 27.7% year over year.



Non-GAAP organic revenues were up 2.3% on a reported basis and 3.4% on a constant-currency basis, year over year. Non-GAAP organic recurring revenues rose 3.8% year over year.

Blackbaud, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Blackbaud, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Blackbaud, Inc. Quote

Margin Details

Non-GAAP gross margin was 59.8%, up 130 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



Total operating expenses were up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis to $148.6 million. As a percentage of revenues, the figure expanded 250 bps to 56.8%.



Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 470 bps from the year-ago quarter’s figure to 21.6%.



Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin was 27.2%, up 500 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, Blackbaud had total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $388.1 million compared with $733.9 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Total debt (including the current portion) as of Mar 31, amounted to $858.9 million compared with $840.2 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Cash provided by operating activities in the three months ended Mar 31, was $21.8 million compared with $24.5 million in the prior-year period.



Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow in the first quarter was $15.7 million compared with $8.4 million in the previous-year quarter.

2023 Guidance

Blackbaud now expects non-GAAP revenues to be between $1.095 billion and $1.125 billion (earlier view: $1.08 billion and $1.11 billion). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.09 billion.



The company now projects non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 30.5-31.5% compared with the earlier guided range of 29.5-30.5%.



Non-GAAP earnings per share are anticipated to be between $3.63 and $3.94 compared with the earlier guided range of $3.30-$3.60. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.43 per share.



Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow for the year is forecast in the range of $190-$210 million.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Blackbaud currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Badger Meter BMI, Microsoft MSFT and Arista Networks ANET. BMI currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) whereas Arista Networks and Microsoft carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2023 earnings has increased 4.7% in the past 60 days to $2.69 per share. BMI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 5.3%. Shares of BMI have improved 68.3% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Microsoft’s fiscal 2023 earnings increased 2.9% in the past 60 days at $9.61 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is expected to be 11.7%.



Microsoft’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 3.3%. Shares of MSFT have gained 9.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks’ 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.78 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 14.2%.



Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 14.7%. Shares of ANET have increased 19.6% in the past year.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.