Blackbaud (BLKB) Launches Good Move to Improve Fundraising

Blackbaud BLKB introduced a new feature, Good Move, to its TeamRaiser software in the United States and Canada. The feature leverages Kilter’s technology, which was acquired by Blackbaud in late 2022.

Good Move is a “mobile-first gamified activity-tracking” and peer-to-peer fundraising experience, aimed at helping charitable organizations engage their supporters and raise funds.

Good Move offers a wide range of customizable event types such as mindful minutes, read-a-thons, walks and runs etc. It has a range of activity-tracking capabilities, such as syncing fitness devices and checking into the gym. These features will help charitable organizations to build fundraising events to attract new participants and donors and generate funds to fulfill their social objective.

The addition of Good Move will allow TeamRaiser users to offer simple-to-use fundraising experiences that enable leaderboard-based real-time tracking of fundraising and activity objectives.

The company added that all TeamRaiser customers can now add Good Move to any current campaign or use it to start a new one to increase constituent engagement at no extra expense.

Blackbaud combines technology and expertise to offer a wide array of cloud-based and on-premise software solutions and related services for organizations of all sizes. It continues to invest heavily in cloud-based applications and software, which is expected to bolster long-term growth.

In September 2022, the company announced two new features for the company’s Raiser's Edge NXT and eTapestry forms in Canada and the United States to help charitable organizations minimize costs. The company introduced two fee-cover models, complete cover and donor cover, to help social organizations reduce online processing costs associated with credit card payments, gifts and membership registrations.

Blackbaud’s current launch of Good Move complements the previous launch of Raiser's Edge NXT and eTapestry forms in Canada and the United States to help social organizations raise funds effectively.

Blackbaud currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have gained 12.4% against the sub-industry's decline of 6.1% in the past year.



