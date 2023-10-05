Blackbaud (BLKB) Gains 33.4% YTD: Will the Trend Continue?

Blackbaud BLKB witnessed strong momentum this year, with its shares rallying 33.4% year to date compared with the S&P 500 composite rise of 13.3%.

Blackbaud is a well-known cloud software company. It offers a full spectrum of cloud-based and on-premise software solutions and related services for organizations of all sizes, especially social good organizations. It continues to invest heavily in cloud-based applications and software, which is expected to bolster long-term growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Catalysts Behind the Price Surge

Let’s delve into the factors working in favor of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

The company’s performance is driven by momentum in transactional revenues owing to robust demand for the company’s JustGiving platform. Also, rising volumes across its payment solutions is a major tailwind.

The company has a five-point growth strategy with an objective to deliver innovative products, drive booking growth, transactional revenue expansion, modernize pricing and multi-year customer contracts and improve cost management.

The company is investing in generative AI to further expand its footprint. In October 2023, the company announced that it was working on a new AI-powered, social impact reporting and storytelling solution — Impact Edge. Impact Edge will be integrating YourCause from Blackbaud and EVERFI from Blackbaud solutions within a single tool to consolidate data gathered from all reliable sources into one centralized location.

Also, the acquisition of EVERFI has helped the company to expand its total addressable market (TAM) by about two times. The company added more than $14 billion in the TAM through acquisitions and new product launches from 2014 to 2021.

The company now expects 2023 non-GAAP revenues to be between $1.095 billion and $1.125 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) are anticipated to be between $3.63 and $3.94.

BLKB’s 2023 and 2024 revenues are anticipated to rise 4.6% and 8% year over year, respectively. The company’s earnings are expected to increase 40.9% and 17% on a year-over-year basis in fiscal 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Despite strong demand, the company operates in a highly competitive and capital-intensive cloud market. This is likely to negatively impact the company’s performance. Stiff competition and unfavorable foreign currency movement are likely to weigh down on the company’s performance in the near term.

