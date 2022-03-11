Blackbaud (BLKB) Collaborates With Change Donation Platform

Blackbaud BLKB collaborated with the Change donation platform to provide companies with “customer-facing giving experiences”. Change is a technology platform used by companies across the globe to conduct charitable endeavors, including carbon-neutral shipping, loyalty programs and charitable non-fungible token or NFTs.

Majority of people across the United States are willing to switch to brands that are actively involved in social causes, added Blackbaud, citing a research report from Cone. Blackbaud added that the collaboration with Change Platform would help provide corporate clients with the ability to run charitable events at the point of sale and aid in matching customer donations and provide donation options in loyalty programs.

Blackbaud is providing innovative solutions to companies as they overhaul their corporate social responsibility or CSR strategies. The company is engaged in providing cloud-based and on-premise software solutions and related services primarily for social good organizations.

Blackbaud’s performance is being driven by strength in recurring revenues and bookings growth led by the rapid migration of enterprises to the cloud amid pandemic-induced digitalization taking place globally. The robust uptick in JustGiving, Raiser's Edge NXT and Financial Edge NXT is a tailwind. The expansion of product portfolio, frequent product launches and strategic collaborations bode well.

In January 2022, Blackbaud acquired EVERFI in a cash and stock deal worth $750 million, subject to certain customary conditions. EVERFI provides Impact-as-a-Service (“IaaS”) solution and digital educational content, which is being used by 45 million learners worldwide. The acquisition also provides cross-selling and upselling opportunities with Blackbaud’s YourCause solution.

EVERFI expands Blackbaud’s total addressable market or TAM to more than $20 billion. Half of the company’s TAM now represents the lucrative corporate sector, added Blackbaud.

The company’s performance is likely to be affected by evolving coronavirus-situation, which might affect demand across small- and medium-sized businesses. Stiff competition in the cloud space and a leveraged balance sheet are other concerns.

