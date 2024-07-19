Blackbaud (BLKB) Boosts Grant Management With AI-Driven Tools

Blackbaud BLKB recently added a series of unique capabilities to its comprehensive grants management platform — Blackbaud Grantmaking. These enhancements aim to simplify the grantmaking process for fundraisers and grantmakers, allowing both parties to leverage the same portal for requesting applications and choosing the right organizations for donation.



Blackbaud Grantmaking streamlines the entire grantmaking journey for funders, from accepting online submissions to assessing and communicating outcomes on a single platform.



One of the standout features of the updated Blackbaud Grantmaking is the new applicant-centric portal. This innovative solution allows grant applicants to view and modify all their applications across different funders that utilize the grantmaking tool, all through a centralized Blackbaud ID login system. This reduces the administrative burden for both applicants and grantmakers, as applicants no longer have to remember multiple sets of login credentials.



Additionally, the submission process has been enhanced with features that improve communication between funders and applicants, as well as facilitate collaboration with other stakeholders. The applicant portal has undergone rigorous third-party testing to ensure compliance with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1AA standard, making the platform more inclusive and accessible to a broader range of users.



Another notable update is the dynamic form builder, which has been enhanced with the power of AI. This updated tool enables the creation of visually attractive and modernized application forms. By introducing conditional logic, funders get the ease of creating and managing only fewer forms across their various grant programs, thereby saving the time spent on administrative tasks.



Furthermore, the AI-infused form builder can translate application forms into more than 25 languages, including French, Spanish and Welsh. This functionality helps remove any limitations to funding with improved accessibility for applicants worldwide. This initiative aligns with Blackbaud's commitment to being "global by design" and ensuring that grant opportunities are accessible to a diverse array of applicants.



Charleston, SC-based Blackbaud is one of the leading cloud software companies committed to social causes. The company integrates technology and expertise to aid organizations achieve their missions. The company offers innovative software services that cater to fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management.



The company posted healthy revenue growth in the last quarter, with a 6.7% jump year over year to $279.3 million. Steady momentum in recurring revenues and strategic execution of its five-point operating plan led to the expansion.



With two specific transactions in the first quarter — the divestiture of EVERFI's nonrecurring creative services business and recent stock repurchase activity — Blackbaud modified its full-year financial guidance. BLKB now expects non-GAAP revenues between $1.164 billion and $1.194 billion, revised down from the previous view of $1.17-$1.2 billion.



A volatile macroeconomic landscape and leveraged balance sheet amid tough competition in the software space remain headwinds.



BLKB currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have lost 1.9% against the sub-industry’s growth of 19.7% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 11.48%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Motorola Solutions Inc. MSI provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure services. Motorola carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.54% and has a long-term growth expectation of 9.47%. In the last reported quarter, Motorola pulled off an earnings surprise of 11.51%.



Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%.



SIMO is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other customers.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.