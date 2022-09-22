Blackbaud (BLKB) Aids Social Organizations to Contain Costs

Blackbaud BLKB has announced two new features for the company’s Raiser's Edge NXT and eTapestry forms in Canada and the United States to help charitable organizations minimize costs.

Raiser's Edge NXT is a cloud-based fundraising and donor management software solution built specifically for non-profit organizations. Raiser's Edge NXT allows charitable organizations to combine data into one comprehensive cloud solution for efficient and effective decision-making.

The company has introduced two fee-cover models - complete cover and donor cover - to help social organizations reduce online processing costs associated with credit card payments, gifts and membership registrations.

Blackbaud, Inc. Price and Consensus

Blackbaud, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Blackbaud, Inc. Quote

The donor cover model supplies information about the transaction to the supporters and allows them to cover the above-mentioned costs on behalf of the organization. The complete cover model allows supporters to completely cover the online prepossessing cost so that organizations can receive the maximum amount.

In June, the company rolled out the Prospect Insights tool, the latest addition to Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, to offer multi-dimensional fundraising insights and actions.

Raiser's Edge NXT's Prospect Insights automates, simplifies and improves outcomes for the in-app intelligence relating to major donations from affluent donor households. It also prescribes portfolio management and solicitation activities to prioritize prospects and execute their fundraising expertly.

Blackbaud’s current launch of the complete cover and donor cover bodes well with the previous launch of Prospect Insights to help social organizations pursue major gifts effectively.

Prior to that, Blackbaud partnered with PairSoft, to announce the availability of PairSoft Tile within Blackbaud’s Raiser’s Edge NXT and Financial Edge NXT solutions. The new integration allows users to easily access, search and capture documents of any organization, including documents related to donors, gifts and actions.

Blackbaud combines technology and expertise to offer a wide array of cloud-based and on-premise software solutions and related servicesfor organizations of all sizes.

For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $261.4 million, up 13% year over year. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 62 cents per share, down 20.5% year over year.

The company has lowered its guidance for 2022, owing to changing macroeconomic factors, such as unfavorable foreign-exchange rates and high-interest rates and updated sales numbers from EVERFI.

Blackbaud now expects non-GAAP revenues between $1.05 billion and $1.07 billion compared with the previous guidance of $1.075 billion and $1.095 billion. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be between $2.43 and $2.63 per share compared with the previous guidance of $2.63 and $2.82 per share.

Blackbaud currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 38.9% compared with the industry’s decline of 27.5% in the past year.



Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Synopsys SNPS, Cadence Design System CDNS and Arista Networks ANET. Arista Networks and Cadence Design System each currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Synopsys presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Synopsys 2022 earnings is pegged at $8.84 per share, up 4.4% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 16.2%.

Synopsys earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 3%. Shares of SNPS have decreased 3.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDNS 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.11 per share, rising 5.7% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 17.7%.

Cadence’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 9.8%. Shares of CDNS have jumped 2.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Network’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.04 per share, increasing 10.1% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 18.6%.

Arista Network’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 10.1%. Shares of ANET have increased 30.8% in the past year.



