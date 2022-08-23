Blackbaud (BLKB) Acquires Kilter to Support TeamRaiser App

Blackbaud BLKB has announced the acquisition of an activity-based engagement app, Kilter to support the fundraising of its mobile application - Blackbaud TeamRaiser.

Kilter is a gamified and activity-based engagement application that enables users to track approximately 60 different physical and virtual activities like running, walking and motorcycling and so on.

Blackbaud will leverage Kilter to support its event-based fundraising software, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, which offers a wide array of features to non-profit organizations hosting events.

The acquisition will enable the business to assist non-profits by improving the methods by which they can interact with their supporters to get them ready for their ongoing fundraising walks and by developing unique engagement opportunities that are not bound to a specific time or location, added the company.

Blackbaud TeamRaiser subscribers will have access to Kilter's activity monitoring app as a feature with no additional subscription fees prior to the events in spring 2023.

Additionally, Kilter will also support Blackbaud's YourCause CSRconnect platform, which will provide employers with a distinctive solution to assist their workers' health and wellness initiatives across remote and distributed workforces.

Blackbaud continues to invest heavily in cloud-based applications and software, which is expected to bolster long-term growth.

In June 2022, Blackbaud announced the Prospect Insights tool, the latest addition to Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, to offer multi-dimensional fundraising insights and actions. Prospect Insights allow small and mid-size organizations to leverage the simple interface in Raiser's Edge NXT to pursue major gifts more effectively without spending more on support staff and expensive custom services.

In May 2022, Blackbaud partnered with PairSoft to announce the availability of PairSoft Tile within Blackbaud’s Raiser’s Edge NXT and Financial Edge NXT solutions. The new integration allows users to easily access, search and capture documents of any organization, including documents related to donors, gifts and actions.

The company recently reported non-GAAP earnings of 75 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.7%. The bottom line declined 8.5% year over year.

Total revenues increased 15.5% year over year to $264.9 million but missed the consensus mark by 0.8%. The top line was driven by higher transactional volume and increases in contractual recurring revenues.

However, the company has lowered its guidance for 2022, owing to changing macroeconomics factors such as unfavorable foreign-exchange rates and high-interest rates; and updated sales numbers from EVERFI.

It expects non-GAAP revenues between $1.05 billion and $1.07 billion compared with the previous guidance of $1.075 billion and $1.095 billion.

Blackbaud currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 17.3% compared with the industry’s fall of 16.3% in the past year.



