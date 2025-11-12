Markets
Black Titan Appoints Czhang Lin As Co-CEO To Lead Crypto And Blockchain Strategy

November 12, 2025 — 09:15 am EST

(RTTNews) - Black Titan Corporation (BTTC) on Wednesday said it has appointed Czhang Lin as Co-Chief Executive Officer.

In his new role, Lin will oversee the company's cryptocurrency strategy, including strategic investments in digital currencies, direct token acquisitions, blockchain infrastructure, mining operations, and fintech-related mergers and acquisitions.

Lin has been active in the cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem since 2017, with a track record of investing in and advising high-growth Web3 projects globally. He currently serves on the investment committee of LBank Labs and has previously worked with Binance Labs, building a broad network and driving institutional adoption of blockchain technologies.

"Czhang's leadership and deep experience in digital assets will be instrumental as we execute on our vision to make Black Titan a meaningful player in the global cryptocurrency ecosystem," said Chay W. J., CEO of Black Titan. "His appointment marks the next step in our broader strategy to build a diversified digital asset portfolio and capture opportunities in a rapidly maturing market."

