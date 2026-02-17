Black Swift Group Dumps 3,400 MercadoLibr Shares for $8 Million

Key Points

Sold 3,405 shares; estimated trade value of $7.96 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Change represented 1.33% of Black Swift Group's 13F U.S. equity assets under management.

Post-trade, the fund holds zero shares of MercadoLibre, with a position value of $0.

Black Swift Group, LLC exited its position in MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) during the fourth quarter, according to a February 10, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 10, 2026, Black Swift Group, LLC sold its entire 3,405-share position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $7.96 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The fund reported no remaining shares of MercadoLibre following the transaction.

What else to know

Its MercadoLibre position previously represented 1.% of 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:SPYG: $93.69 million (15.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT:SPY: $54.69 million (9.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IWF: $32.52 million (5.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT:XLK: $26.58 million (4.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:AMZN: $20.88 million (3.5% of AUM)

As of February 9, 2026, shares of MercadoLibre were priced at $2,035.59, up by 1.95% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 11.4 percentage points

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-02-09) $2,035.59 Market Capitalization $103.20 billion Revenue (TTM) $26.19 billion Net Income (TTM) $2.08 billion

Company Snapshot

Offers e-commerce marketplace, fintech solutions (Mercado Pago), logistics (Mercado Envios), digital storefronts, and advertising services across Latin America.

Generates revenue primarily through transaction fees, financial services, logistics, advertising, and value-added services to merchants and consumers.

Serves businesses, merchants, and individual consumers in Latin America.

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce and fintech platforms in Latin America, leveraging its integrated marketplace, payments, and logistics infrastructure. The company’s strategy centers on expanding its ecosystem of digital commerce and financial services, enabling seamless transactions and supporting the digital transformation of commerce in the region.

What this transaction means for investors

Black Swift’s Q4 exit of MercadoLibre came after the stock had stagnated over the last year, moving higher by less than 2% over the last 12 months.

SEC filings do not explain why a fund like Black Swift sold its MercadoLibre shares. Still, investors had become increasingly concerned about mounting e-commerce competition. Additionally, its provision for doubtful accounts, which is loans it made that went bad, increased by 58% to $2.1 billion in the first nine months of 2025.

It is also worth noting that the fund increased its position in Amazon, a MercadoLibre competitor in some markets, by 14%. That may be an indication that it felt Amazon would drive higher returns for the foreseeable future.

Despite that move, Amazon stock underperformed MercadoLibre stock over the last year, posting a 9% decline over the same period. Moreover, MercadoLibre could soon benefit from improving business conditions in both Argentina and Venezuela, leading to higher e-commerce sales.

Furthermore, MercadoLibre has moved to reduce its bad loan losses, using AI to evaluate borrowers and imposing more loan limits on borrowers. Although it is unclear what the future holds, the picture for MercadoLibre stock may not be as bleak as the sale might indicate.

