Black Swan Graphene Strengthens Board with New Appointment

Black Swan Graphene Inc. has appointed Rory Godinho, a seasoned legal and capital markets expert, to its Board of Directors, enhancing its leadership team as it targets large-scale graphene production. The company also acknowledges the contributions of outgoing board member Brad Humphrey, who played a crucial role in its growth.

