News & Insights

Stocks

Black Swan Graphene Strengthens Board with New Appointment

October 31, 2024 — 08:24 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Black Swan Graphene Inc (TSE:SWAN) has released an update.

Black Swan Graphene Inc. has appointed Rory Godinho, a seasoned legal and capital markets expert, to its Board of Directors, enhancing its leadership team as it targets large-scale graphene production. The company also acknowledges the contributions of outgoing board member Brad Humphrey, who played a crucial role in its growth.

For further insights into TSE:SWAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.