Black Stone Minerals SVP Sells $462,000 Worth of Units As Stock Climbs Throughout 2026

Key Points

Black Stone Minerals' SVP sold 30,276 common units for a transaction value of ~$462,000 on March 5, 2026.

The transaction represented 100.00% of Putman's direct common unit holdings, reducing direct ownership to zero.

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Luke Stevens Putman, SVP, General Counsel, and Sec of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM), reported the sale of 30,276 common units for a transaction value of approximately $462,000 on March 5, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 30,276 Transaction value $461,585 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($15.25).

Key questions

How were Putnam’s direct holdings affected by this sale?

100.00% of Putman's direct common unit holdings were sold in this transaction, reducing his direct position in the traded share class to zero as of March 5, 2026.

100.00% of Putman's direct common unit holdings were sold in this transaction, reducing his direct position in the traded share class to zero as of March 5, 2026. What was the market context at the time of sale?

On March 5, 2026, Black Stone Minerals, L.P. units closed at $15.44 (market open: $15.19), with a one-year total return of 16.1% as of the transaction date, placing the sale in a period of positive price performance.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization N/A Revenue (TTM) $400.98 million Net income (TTM) $270.47 million 1-year price change (as of 3/21/26) -0.39%

Company snapshot

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is one of the largest owners and managers of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States, generating revenue primarily from royalty payments across approximately 16.8 million gross acres. It serves energy producers and exploration companies operating on its mineral acreage throughout 41 U.S. states.

What this transaction means for investors

Investors should be aware of the unique structure when investing in Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) like Black Stone Minerals, LP. Investors become limited partners when purchasing and holding common units, which are economically similar to owning common shares of a corporation, though legally different.

Instead of dividends, MLPs pay cash distributions. These distributions are often higher than typical corporate dividends because MLPs generally avoid corporate-level taxation and pass income directly through to investors.

While the high-income potential is enticing, distributions can add complexity for retail investors. Instead of receiving Form 1099-DIV, investors typically receive a Schedule K-1, which may require additional steps when filing taxes. Consulting a tax professional may be beneficial for investors unfamiliar with partnership taxation.

Otherwise, current political tensions make Black Stone Minerals stock enticing, as global oil supply is at risk of decline and gas prices in the U.S. have soared, both of which would benefit the stock. But investors may want to proceed with caution, because price volatility can spike if tensions heighten.

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Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.