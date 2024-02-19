Black Stone Minerals Q4 Profit Down, But Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) reported that its fourth quarter net income attributable to common units decreased to $141.62 million or $0.65 per unit from $177.97 million or $0.82 per unit in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues declined to $190.84 million from $230.38 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $137.56 million for the quarter.

