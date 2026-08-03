Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Q2 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSDM.OB) released earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $98.99 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $112.66 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.6% to $148.97 million from $159.49 million last year.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $98.99 Mln. vs. $112.66 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue: $148.97 Mln vs. $159.49 Mln last year.

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