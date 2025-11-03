Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Profit Falls In Q3, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSDM.OB) revealed earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $84.36 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $85.36 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.8% to $132.47 million from $134.85 million last year.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $84.36 Mln. vs. $85.36 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $132.47 Mln vs. $134.85 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.