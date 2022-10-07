Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Black Stone Minerals (BSM)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 10.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $17.45 in the previous session. Black Stone Minerals has gained 68.3% since the start of the year compared to the 31.7% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 55.6% return for the Zacks Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 1, 2022, Black Stone Minerals reported EPS of $0.43 versus consensus estimate of $0.4 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 15.57%.

For the current fiscal year, Black Stone Minerals is expected to post earnings of $1.58 per share on $605.3 million in revenues. This represents a 69.89% change in EPS on a 68.48% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.26 per share on $730.08 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 42.72% and 20.62%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Black Stone Minerals may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Black Stone Minerals has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 11X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 12.2X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 13X versus its peer group's average of 10.1X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Black Stone Minerals currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Black Stone Minerals meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Black Stone Minerals shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.