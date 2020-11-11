Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BSM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -59.46% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.26, the dividend yield is 8.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSM was $7.26, representing a -46.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.54 and a 79.7% increase over the 52 week low of $4.04.

BSM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). BSM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.53. Zacks Investment Research reports BSM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -51.72%, compared to an industry average of -43.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

