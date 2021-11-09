Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BSM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 66.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.22, the dividend yield is 8.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSM was $12.22, representing a -4.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.75 and a 89.75% increase over the 52 week low of $6.44.

BSM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). BSM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.27. Zacks Investment Research reports BSM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 66.67%, compared to an industry average of 53.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bsm Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

