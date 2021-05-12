Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BSM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 118.75% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.54, the dividend yield is 6.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSM was $10.54, representing a -2.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.85 and a 82.67% increase over the 52 week low of $5.77.

BSM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). BSM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.19. Zacks Investment Research reports BSM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.3%, compared to an industry average of 11.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

