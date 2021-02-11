Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BSM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSM was $9.98, representing a -6.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.63 and a 147.03% increase over the 52 week low of $4.04.

BSM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). BSM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.53. Zacks Investment Research reports BSM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -46.84%, compared to an industry average of -13.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BSM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BSM as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (RYJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYJ with an increase of 39.12% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BSM at 0.71%.

