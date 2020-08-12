Dividends
BSM

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BSM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 87.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.33, the dividend yield is 8.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSM was $7.33, representing a -53.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.60 and a 81.44% increase over the 52 week low of $4.04.

BSM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). BSM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.76. Zacks Investment Research reports BSM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -41.95%, compared to an industry average of -29.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BSM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BSM as a top-10 holding:

  • Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY)
  • First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ALTY with an increase of 40.51% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BSM at 2.23%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BSM

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular