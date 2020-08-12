Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BSM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 87.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.33, the dividend yield is 8.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSM was $7.33, representing a -53.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.60 and a 81.44% increase over the 52 week low of $4.04.

BSM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). BSM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.76. Zacks Investment Research reports BSM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -41.95%, compared to an industry average of -29.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BSM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BSM as a top-10 holding:

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY)

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ALTY with an increase of 40.51% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BSM at 2.23%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.