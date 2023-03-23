Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Black Stone Minerals (BSM) closed the most recent trading day at $14.59, moving -0.82% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the partnership that owns mineral and royalty interests had lost 5.46% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.47% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1.21% in that time.

Black Stone Minerals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to post earnings of $0.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $133.66 million, up 266.99% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.81 per share and revenue of $557.18 million, which would represent changes of -18.83% and -16.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Black Stone Minerals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.55% lower. Black Stone Minerals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Black Stone Minerals currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.12. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.77.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BSM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM)

