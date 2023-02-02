Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Black Stone Minerals (BSM) closed at $15.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.44% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the partnership that owns mineral and royalty interests had gained 3.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.59% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 7.41% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Black Stone Minerals as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 21, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.39, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $148.49 million, down 17.24% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Black Stone Minerals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.75% lower within the past month. Black Stone Minerals is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Black Stone Minerals is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.86, which means Black Stone Minerals is trading at a discount to the group.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.