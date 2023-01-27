Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Black Stone Minerals (BSM) closed at $16.44, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the partnership that owns mineral and royalty interests had lost 0.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.73%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Black Stone Minerals as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Black Stone Minerals is projected to report earnings of $0.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 61.54%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $156.02 million, down 13.04% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Black Stone Minerals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.69% lower. Black Stone Minerals is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Black Stone Minerals has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.89 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.94.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.