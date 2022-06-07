Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Black Stone Minerals (BSM) closed at $16.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.18% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the partnership that owns mineral and royalty interests had gained 13.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 8.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.1%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Black Stone Minerals as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to post earnings of $0.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 60%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $159.37 million, up 172.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $587.34 million. These totals would mark changes of +80.65% and +63.49%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Black Stone Minerals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.84% higher within the past month. Black Stone Minerals is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Black Stone Minerals is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.92. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.96.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.