Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know

Black Stone Minerals (BSM) closed the most recent trading day at $14.83, moving -1.07% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.85% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the partnership that owns mineral and royalty interests had lost 6.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.85% in that time.

Black Stone Minerals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.44, up 12.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $133.66 million, up 266.99% from the prior-year quarter.

BSM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.81 per share and revenue of $557.18 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -18.83% and -16.04%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Black Stone Minerals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.55% lower. Black Stone Minerals is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Black Stone Minerals's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.27. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.86.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

