Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (Symbol: BSM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.82, changing hands as low as $15.71 per share. Black Stone Minerals LP shares are currently trading down about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSM's low point in its 52 week range is $10.45 per share, with $20.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.76.

