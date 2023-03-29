Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Black Stone Minerals (BSM) closed at $15.47, marking a +1.18% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.42% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the partnership that owns mineral and royalty interests had lost 1.67% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.02% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.27% in that time.

Black Stone Minerals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, up 15.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $136.32 million, up 274.29% from the year-ago period.

BSM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.85 per share and revenue of $559.76 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -17.04% and -15.65%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Black Stone Minerals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.76% lower within the past month. Black Stone Minerals currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Black Stone Minerals is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.28. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.92.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

