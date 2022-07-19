Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Black Stone Minerals (BSM) closed the most recent trading day at $14.45, moving +1.76% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.76% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the partnership that owns mineral and royalty interests had gained 1.65% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.37% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.44% in that time.

Black Stone Minerals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to post earnings of $0.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 60%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $159.37 million, up 172.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $450.51 million. These totals would mark changes of +80.65% and +25.4%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Black Stone Minerals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Black Stone Minerals is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Black Stone Minerals's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.47. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.38.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

