Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Black Stone Minerals (BSM) closed the most recent trading day at $16.81, moving +1.76% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the partnership that owns mineral and royalty interests had lost 1.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.6% in that time.

Black Stone Minerals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 21, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.41, up 57.69% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $151.81 million, down 15.39% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Black Stone Minerals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.33% lower. Black Stone Minerals currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Black Stone Minerals is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.94, which means Black Stone Minerals is trading at a discount to the group.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 245, which puts it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

