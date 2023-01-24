Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Black Stone Minerals (BSM) closed at $16.68, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the partnership that owns mineral and royalty interests had lost 0.71% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.64% in that time.

Black Stone Minerals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Black Stone Minerals is projected to report earnings of $0.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 61.54%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $161.52 million, down 9.98% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Black Stone Minerals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.3% lower within the past month. Black Stone Minerals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Black Stone Minerals has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.89 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.08.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BSM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

