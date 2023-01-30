Black Stone Minerals Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BSM

In trading on Monday, shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (Symbol: BSM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.09, changing hands as low as $16.08 per share. Black Stone Minerals LP shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BSM's low point in its 52 week range is $11.1701 per share, with $20.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.16.
