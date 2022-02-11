Black Stone Minerals About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (BSM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/15/22, Black Stone Minerals LP (Symbol: BSM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.27, payable on 2/23/22. As a percentage of BSM's recent stock price of $11.89, this dividend works out to approximately 2.27%, so look for shares of Black Stone Minerals LP to trade 2.27% lower — all else being equal — when BSM shares open for trading on 2/15/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BSM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.08% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSM's low point in its 52 week range is $8.37 per share, with $12.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.93.

In Friday trading, Black Stone Minerals LP shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

